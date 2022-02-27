Ukrainian officer wears 'Don't Mess With Texas' Patch amid Russian invasion

A Ukrainian police officer who trained in Texas brought a little bit of the Lone Star State to the war front.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick tweeted the photo and said the officer trained with the Houston Police Department last year.

In the photo, he’s wearing a patch on his uniform that says "Don't Mess With Texas."

"We in Texas stand with the brave men and women of Ukraine as they fight for their freedom," Patrick added in the tweet.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called on Texas retailers to remove all Russian products from their shelves as Russian troops close in on Ukraine’s capital.

