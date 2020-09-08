Unanimous vote changes how Pasco pet stores source their animals

It was a unanimous vote by Pasco County commissioners Tuesday to ban pet stores from selling cats and dogs from breeders, a restriction Animal Services called overdue.

“One of the worst things that we see are dogs and cats that are being sold from these pet stores, that are resourced from these unregulated, unmanaged puppy mills,” said Spencer Conover, the assistant director of Pasco County Animal Services.

The ruling means pet stores will now have to partner with rescue groups looking for homes for unwanted animals.

“Making sure that we’re getting these citizens safe, healthy adoptable animals, even the ones they’re looking for – it’s a win-win,” said Conover.

But the ordinance wasn’t without push-back, especially from pet store owners in Hillsborough County affected by the same law passed six months ago.

“Bans are absolute, they should only be voted on when no other option exists,” said Amanda Bush, whose family owns “All About Puppies,” a pet store that operates in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. “All you are accomplishing by passing a ban is limiting consumer choice.”

Advertisement

There is one remaining pet store in Hudson called Divas and Dudes Puppies and Kittens, that will not be affected by this ordinance because of a grandfather clause.

“That was the only store in our county that existed with this model before the ordinance change; any other store that existed within Pasco County before the change would be exempt as well,” said Conover. “But we only have the one out on U.S. 19. Luckily they breed here in Pasco County, so we’re able to inspect that facility multiple times a year.”

It also won’t affect stores like PetSmart or Petco, who already source their dogs and cats through local pet rescues.

Plus, their revenue comes from supplies.

“They’re making a large portion of their revenue from pet supplies,” said Conover. “They don’t need the revenue from adoptions, they’re allowing the rescue groups to come in and do that for them.”

And with kittens so cute, it’s easy to see why those rescue groups say, it takes mere hours for animals like these, to find forever homes.

The ordinance goes into effect immediately in Pasco County.