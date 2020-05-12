‘Unbelievable speeds’: Teen busted for driving 191 mph in Canada, police say

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said drivers passing by a police stop on Queen Elizabeth Way Saturday honked their horns in approval.

The Ontario Provincial Police had just pulled over the teenage driver believed to have been traveling 308 kilometers per hour on Queen Elizabeth Way.

In a video posted to the highway safety division’s Twitter page, Schmidt said this was the fastest speed he’s ever heard of.

“Unbelievable speeds, we’re talking 191 miles an hour, we’re talking 85 metres a second, 280 feet per second,” Schmidt said.

For reference, an American football field is 100 yards long. A car traveling that speed would cover 93.3 yards of it in a single second.

NASCAR races routinely see drivers hit 200 mph at races held on superspeedways.

When Schmidt saw what the arresting officer’s radar gun recorded, he thought it was a joke. Schmidt said he thought the officer had pointed his radar at a nearby plane taking off.

Police charged the 18-year-old suspect, identified as Noah Lauricella, with stunt driving and dangerous driving. Authorities said a 19-year-old rode in the passenger seat alongside him.

The car, a Mercedes Benz investigators said belonged to the teen’s father, is being impounded for seven days in accordance with standard roadside sanctions.

The suspect’s license is also subject to a seven-day suspension. But Premier Doug Ford said he supports seeing it suspended for 30 days.

“Especially in that young gentleman, should even be longer than 30 days of suspension someone going 200 kilometres over the speed limit. That’s staggering. Absolutely staggering,” Ford told CTV News.

Schmidt said stunt driving penalties can include a $10,000 fine, six months in prison and the loss of a license for two years upon conviction.

Since dangerous driving is a criminal offense in Canada, it carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, Schmidt explained.

This story was reported from Atlanta.