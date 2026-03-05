Suspected 'Young Godz' gang member arrested after drugs, guns found at Tampa home: HCSO
PROGRESS VILLAGE, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Gang Unit has arrested an eight-time convicted felon during an ongoing investigation into a local gang.
What we know:
According to the HCSO, detectives identified Lavardis Howard, 29, as a primary suspect during their gang investigation.
Deputies say the Gang Unit was investigating the Young Godz gang that reportedly operates in the Grant Park area of Tampa.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
The backstory:
HCSO says Howard was released from Florida State Prison back in October 2025.
On February 19, detectives say Howard was involved in a domestic incident, where detectives obtained an arrest warrant.
On February 24, Gang Unit detectives served a search warrant at Howard's residence in Tampa. Officials say during the search, detectives located two pistols, one of which was stolen, approximately two pounds of marijuana, multiple boxes of ammunition, mushrooms and marijuana wax.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
After that, detectives say they obtained a second arrest warrant for Howard. He was located and arrested on February 27 in Progress Village.
What they're saying:
"This arrest is the result of proactive investigative work targeting gang activity in our community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We will continue to pursue those who illegally possess firearms and distribute drugs in our neighborhoods. Our message is clear: if you are engaging in gang-related crime, we will find you and hold you accountable."
Howard is now facing the following charges:
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Three counts of felon in possession of ammunition
- Two counts of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of cannabis with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver
- Possession of cannabis (more than 20 grams)
- Possession of cannabis Sativa resin
- Two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver
- Possession of cocaine
The Source: This article was written using information from a press release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.