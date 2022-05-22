Unfounded shooting incident leads shoppers to run for cover at Brandon Mall

Frightened shoppers darted through Brandon Mall and storefronts rushed to close their security gates after a man causing a commotion led some to believe shots had been fired inside the shopping center on Saturday night.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a 42-year-old man jumped from the second floor of a two-story carousel located inside the mall around 7:30 p.m. and began shouting indiscernible phrases.

According to HCSO, the man's behavior scared shoppers causing them to run from the area. The disturbance led many nearby stores to quickly close their storefront security gates. Deputies say the sound of the gates closing may have been mistaken for gunfire, leading several people to call 911.

When deputies made contact with the man, he was taken in for a mental health evaluation under the Baker Act.

HCSO says the man will likely face drug charges because he had cocaine on him during the incident.

Nobody was injured during the incident Saturday.

Brandon Mall was not shut down during the event.

