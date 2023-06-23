University of Tampa launches mental health support line for students

The University of Tampa is expanding access to mental health services through a 24/7 Clinical Support Line.

Through a partnership with Christie Campus Health, all the university’s students will have instant access to a mental health counselor. It’s in response to a growing need for services especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think the trend towards more use of mental health services is increasing in general overall. And so, I know a lot of universities across the nation are doing what they can to kind of meet that need," Sean McLawhorn, UT Clinical Case Manager said.

The support line is in addition to counseling services currently offered on campus. It’s designed to be another avenue for connection. Students can call anytime, from any location, about any concern they may have.

"Many students call, because they're anxious before they have to give a presentation. They are feeling annoyed that their roommate is leaving things all around the room, and they want to figure out how to handle that. We also have students who call with bigger concerns where they're really struggling," said Kaitlin Gallo of Christie Campus Health.

The number for the 24/7 UT student support line is 833-755-0484. Students can also be connected to additional follow-up services as needed.