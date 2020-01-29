Unvaccinated Florida College students are isolated after case of measles was reported on campus

article

Florida College is quarantining students who have not received the measles vaccine after an outbreak of the disease was reported on campus.

School representatives said students without a measles vaccine will be isolated to their dorms. Those impacted will be brought meals throughout the day and receive once-a-day nurse checkups. The college is accommodating for missed classes.

Students who can prove they’ve been vaccinated can come-and-go as normal.

The school has also canceled their Florida College lecture series and parent weekend.

The student who was infected is no longer contagious but health officials said the individual was on campus during the time of infection. Florida College officials said the student isolation will last until Feb. 5.

Measles symptoms are similar to flu symptoms, though, after three to five days, those infected can develop a rash on their face and neck.

Michael Wiese, a Florida Department of Health spokesperson, said the disease is highly contagious to those without the vaccine.

“Measles is extremely infectious. The classic example is if you go into a room with measles and then leave that room, anyone that's susceptible that enters that room up to two hours and is not protected by vaccine, is likely to develop the illness,” Wiese explained.

In 2019, there were three cases reported in the state of Florida, according to state health officials.

