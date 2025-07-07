Upgrades coming to Tampa's Britton Plaza

The Brief The developer of Britton Plaza shared renderings and conceptual drawings with FOX 13 of potential future plans for the South Tampa shopping center. A Brixmor spokesperson said they can’t share specific tenant names, adding that these drawings are only conceptual and reflect "ideas inspired by community feedback." While they agree the shopping center needs upgrades, some of the current business owners said they wish there was more clarity from the developer.



The developer of Britton Plaza shared renderings and conceptual drawings with FOX 13 of potential future plans for the South Tampa shopping center.

The backstory:

A Brixmor spokesperson told FOX 13 the company surveyed 500 local residents about this shopping center earlier this year. According to the developer, what they found is that residents want Britton Plaza to maintain its convenience but that they are also looking for an enhanced experience.

The developer announced in November it acquired the 30-acre shopping center, which was built in 1956.

On Monday, Brixmor shared renderings and conceptual drawings with FOX 13 of potential future plans for the South Tampa shopping center. A Brixmor spokesperson said they can’t share specific tenant names, adding that these drawings are only conceptual and reflect "ideas inspired by community feedback."

Currently, the shopping center off Dale Mabry Hwy includes several connected stores in an L shape. While sections of Britton Plaza may potentially remain the same, the conceptual site plans also appear to highlight the addition of more separated retail sections divided by parking and green spaces.

Some of the conceptual images also appear to show existing Britton Plaza stores Publix, Pet Supermarket, Michaels, and Marshalls. Other images show the potential addition of new places like a kitchen store, salon, and West Elm.

Brixmor said they’re still in the early planning stages.

"In May, we shared community feedback and conceptual drawings with prospective retailers to help gauge interest, and we are encouraged by the positive feedback," a Brixmor spokesperson added.

What they're saying:

Barbara Batsavage opened The Missing Piece in Britton Plaza in 2002. She said shoppers enjoy discounts at her furniture store, which supports the general vibe of Britton Plaza.

"You look at Marshalls, you save money. You look at Dollar Tree, you save money," Batsavage said.

But she’s also noticed Brixmor’s orange posters sitting in the vacant windows throughout the plaza. She’s seen the developer’s renderings and wishes there was more clarity.

"It doesn't help business with all the rumors going on. You know, some of my long-term shoppers will come in and go, so when are you closing?" Batsavage said. "We’re not closing."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Courtesy: Brixmor

Some business owners told FOX 13 Brixmor has been offering short-term leases to current tenants at a higher rent than what they’re currently paying.

They agree the plaza needs upgrades but hope the shopping center can stay true to itself.

"You don't need another Hyde Park, and you don’t need another Midtown," Batsavage said. "This is such a staple, so we would all like for it to stay a staple."

When asked about her store’s future plans, Savage told FOX 13 The Missing Piece is not moving.

"They're floating different ideas, making renderings, playing with the numbers, talking," Batsavage said of the developer. "But my understanding -- from the last time they were in my office -- is they really don't know what they're going to do."

Other business owners told us they do have concerns about the future, so they’re weighing their options, which include looking for a new home elsewhere in Tampa.