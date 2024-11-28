USF brings veterans together for potluck Thanksgiving dinner

This Thanksgiving , a special potluck hosted by the University of South Florida brought together dozens of veterans for a meal and much-needed camaraderie.

For many veterans far from family, the event offered a "home away from home," said one veteran in attendance.

Veterans taking food during a potluck Thanksgiving dinner hosted by USF’s Veterans Success Program.

"It’s very welcoming here. It’s like a veteran family." Marine Corps veteran Cliff McAfee said. "We miss that camaraderie, so it was nice—it felt like a home away from home."

Now in its third year, the event was organized by USF’s Veterans Success Program to provide a sense of community for those who are separated from their loved ones.

"Holidays are always a trying time. Many of us have been deployed and without family. We understand how important it is to have that sense of community," said Dr. Wayne Taylor, the Director of Veterans Success.

Veterans playing Connect 4 during USF’s Veterans Success Program potluck Thanksgiving dinner.

The potluck not only offered a warm meal but also plenty of fun. Taylor says the potluck also lets veterans share their favorite dishes, many inspired by military service.

"Many tell me this is a dish that I had when I was in Korea, and I didn't have Thanksgiving. So I wanted to bring this dish, or here's a dish I had when I was in South America," said Taylor. "So people bring in their favorite dish just to show ‘here's what it meant to me when I was deployed, and here's one of the places I was at. I wanted to share that as part of my family or my heritage."

The event is a reminder that Thanksgiving is about more than just the meal—it’s about the people you share it with.

Associate Director of Veterans Success, Dr. Renee Amboy, said, "We don’t want anybody to feel alone on the holiday."

