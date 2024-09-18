USF releases new rendering of student section in future stadium ahead of home clash with Miami

The University of South Florida has released a new rendering of the future football stadium, showcasing its student section.

When USF's on-campus stadium opens in 2027, the west side will exclusively seat students, and in lieu of their big game coming up against the Miami Hurricanes, the school released a new rendering.

Photo courtesy: University of South Florida

The student section features a custom Bull U-Shaped design and will hold more than 8,000 seats. Officials said the west side of the stadium will also have a landing for an in-game DJ to entertain fans.

"The passion of the student body is what makes college sports so special," said Vice President for Athletics, Michael Kelly. "On the heels of record student demand for the upcoming game against Miami, we are thrilled to offer a glimpse of the future South Florida student experience on game day.

"Many of the amenities included on the west side of the stadium were based on student feedback, and we thank them for wanting to be a part of this exciting future we are creating together!"

According to USF, the section will also feature a dedicated entrance, concourse and concessions. The university also released details for other sections of the stadium.

On the north side, adjacent to the student section, a field-level section will be the Herd of Thunder's game day headquarters. The marching band will have a dedicated section on the lower level for easy access to the field.

Photo courtesy: University of South Florida

The south side of the stadium - the home side - will feature seats for season ticketholders. These seats will be protected by shade from the press box tower during daytime games, campus officials said.

The on-campus stadium's groundbreaking will be on Oct. 18, and before that, officials said to expect more renderings.

