USF considers proposal to end ASL undergraduate studies program as advocates organize protest

article

Advocates for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community are organizing a demonstration Thursday on the University of South Florida's campus, protesting the proposed dissolution of the school's undergraduate major in American Sign Language and Interpreting.

In a matter of days, nearly 10,000 students have signed an online petition against the move.

"As one of two interpreter training programs remaining in Florida, the closure of USF’s program would result in a severe shortage of trained interpreters in one of the most populous deaf and hard of hearing areas in the country," organizers said in a statement announcing the protest. "This is also a threat to the national pool of certified interpreters, which has been (in) deficit for decades, imperiling the ability of people who are Deaf and hard of hearing to access their communities and basic services."

In a statement Wednesday, Dr. Julianne Serovich, dean of USF's College of Behavioral and Community Sciences said no final decision had been reached to end the program.

READ: USF launches ‘reverse vending machines’ recycling program

"As part of USF’s annual process to review the productivity of all majors and degree programs, the College of Behavioral and Community Sciences planned to recommend discontinuing the major, in part because a bachelor’s degree in the field is not a necessary credential to become a certified interpreter."

However, Dr. Serovich went on to say that the college’s proposal was not submitted to or reviewed by university leadership, which would have to approve of terminating a major.

"USF recognizes there is a need in the community for certified interpreters," Serovich said, "and the university remains committed to offering training that prepares students for this field. The College of Behavioral and Community Sciences plans to work with partners within the university and across the Tampa Bay region to develop an innovative approach to expand the number of certified American Sign Language interpreters who serve our community."

MORE: USF engineering future of military defense with University Mall project

According to petitioners, there has been a discussion of possibly changing the major from American Sign Language Interpreting to simply American Sign Language, a move some certified interpreters are against.

"We’re listening, and we’re talking at the same time," said certified sign language interpreter and USF alum Sarah Serralta. "We are constantly taking in a message, changing that message into a different language to be functionally equivalent, and then putting out that message. And so that entire process is entirely different from being able to converse in a language."

READ: Lakeland High School standout now shines at USF

Current USF student Delaney Copeland is studying in the program. She is the daughter of two deaf parents and says terminating the major could have far-reaching consequences.

"This affects more than just interpreters. This affects families and the vast deaf community that we have here in the Tampa Bay area," Copeland offered. "This affects the Hillsborough County school systems. The lead interpreter coordinator for the county depends on USF interpreters year-to-year to ensure that they have enough interpreters for the school system."

Advertisement

At the moment, USF is still accepting applications for students interested in this major who wish to enroll for the summer or fall 2022 semesters.