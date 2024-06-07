USF cybersecurity training program targeting veterans, first responders

The University of South Florida is working to help train students to fight back against cybersecurity attacks.

"Demand for cyber security is clear. Research shows more than 40 percent of organizations are experiencing a shortage of cybersecurity professionals," said Karen Holbrook, USF Sarasota-Manatee Regional Chancellor.

USF Sarasota-Manatee announced the beginning of the InfoSec GRC Analyst Program. The four-module training will be offered free of charge for up to 250 people.

Priority enrollment will be given to veterans/military, first responders and other governmental roles.

The goal is to equip participants with essential skills to navigate cybersecurity challenges.

The course will be offered online with four asynchronous modules, where participants study on their own time. CBIZ instructors will provide feedback on quizzes, assignments and will grade the final project. Monthly office hour sessions and coaching opportunities will be held for support.

Congressman Greg Steube secured $2 million in funding from Congress for the program.

"I think this will recruit people from all across the country that want a cybersecurity job. There’s not a lot of universities that offer this type of curriculum. To have this here I believe will be excellent. I think it will be a draw to the community and USF for this specific program," he said.

Congressman Steube said there are nearly 30,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in Florida.

"Being a veteran myself, having something here where people can come and get trained in cybersecurity. Whether you did that in the military or not or if you have an interest in that type of career. There is a huge need in the state of Florida, a huge need across the country," he said.

Kendra Simpkins is the founder and CEO of Operation Warrior Resolution.

She said it’ll help veterans continue to protect our country they’ve fought for, once their service is finished.

"As a military veteran and they’re out there protecting our country what a great translation to move into the civilian world, protecting our country, just in a different way. When you have opportunities like this, it just puts all of those back into alignment and fulfills all of those factors they are struggling with," she said.

USF plans to host in-person networking meetups twice a year, providing opportunities for learners to connect with industry professionals and expand their professional networks.

For more information and to apply, click here.

