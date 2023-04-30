USF football player arrested for domestic battery

article

On Sunday, deputies arrested a University of South Florida football player on a domestic violence charge.

A victim called the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Saturday and reported that Michel Dukes physically assaulted them, according to a police report.

During the investigation, deputies learned that there had been a verbal argument between Dukes and the victim.

The argument turned physical, and that's when authorities say Dukes strangled the victim.

Dukes is currently an active student at USF and on the school's football roster.

"I applaud this victim for coming forward," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We do not tolerate domestic violence. There is never a reason or excuse for this type of behavior. Our Victim Advocates will ensure this individual gets connected with any and all resources."

According to authorities, Dukes faces one felony charge of Domestic Battery by Strangulation.





