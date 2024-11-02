USF announces tributes to Abdur-Rahim during Celebration of Life

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

The University of South Florida (USF) hosted a Celebration of Life for their late basketball coach, Rahim Abdur-Rahim, from the Yuengling Center on Saturday morning.

Abdur-Rahim unexpectedly passed away due to complications during a procedure on Oct. 24. He was 43 years old.

The event featured speakers, including USF administrators, coaches, and players, who all spoke about Rahim’s legacy as a person and a basketball coach.

He was described as a man of faith who had a profound impact on the USF community.

Rhea Law, the President of USF, said in her remarks that Abdur-Rahim "meant so much to so many" and was "connected" to the entire USF community.

"Authentic relationships mattered. And he had a special gift, as we can see, for bringing people together," Law said.

Law also announced that the Yuengling Center’s Student Section will now be named the "Rahim Abdur-Rahim Student Section" in his honor.

USFs mens Basketball team on the stage at Amir Abdur-Rahims Celebration of Life event.

Michael Kelly, the Vice President of Athletics at USF, also announced a series of honors and tributes to the late coach during his remarks.

These tributes include "AAR" patches for the players and coaches during games, tributes by other Universities prior to tip-off of every upcoming American Conference Game, and a yearly "Love Wins Classic" basketball series with Kennesaw State University, his previous University, to honor his legacy with Kennesaw.

Kelly also said that Tampa Bay Congresswoman Kathy Castor entered a statement into the Congressional Record about Abdul-Rahim's impact so that he "will be forever acknowledged in our nation's capital and in our country's history."

Other speakers included Interim Head Coach Ben Fletcher, who described Abdul Rahim as his "brother," and Jim Lighthall, who described him as "authentic" and "real.’"

The event concluded with the players taking the stage, with players Jayden Reid and Kobe Knox speaking about Abdur-Rahim’s impact on them as men, describing him as a "father figure."

