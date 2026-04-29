USF student murders lead to first-of-its-kind probe into AI’s role in criminal activity

The Brief Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier have announced a first-of-its-kind public safety partnership to examine the role artificial intelligence may play in criminal activity. The announcement comes in the wake of the deaths of USF graduate students Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy. Legal experts suggest that the outcome of this inquiry could set a significant legal precedent, potentially influencing how AI developers are held accountable for criminal activity facilitated by their platforms across the state, the nation, and the world.



Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier have announced a first-of-its-kind public safety partnership to examine the role artificial intelligence may play in criminal activity.

The announcement comes in the wake of the deaths of USF graduate students Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is joining the local prosecution team to focus specifically on the digital footprint of Hisham Aburgharbieh, Limon’s roommate, who is accused of killing the students.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Investigating ChatGPT’s role

The specialized legal team will examine Aburgharbieh’s interactions with ChatGPT. The investigation aims to answer two primary questions:

Did interactions with the AI platform contribute to the commission of the crimes?

Does ChatGPT or its developer, OpenAI, bear any potential legal responsibility for the violence?

To support this effort, the Attorney General has committed two assistant statewide prosecutors to work alongside local officials, leveraging the resources of the state’s top legal office to transcend jurisdictional boundaries.

What they're saying:

"At the center of this case are two young lives that were taken far too soon. We will hold this defendant fully accountable, but our responsibility does not end there. We owe it to these families and our community to follow every lead and examine every factor that may have contributed to this violence. Technology does not stop at our county line. That is why a coordinated, statewide approach matters," said State Attorney Lopez. "This will let every big technology company know that when you create a product in the pursuit of profit, the full resources of Florida’s prosecutors will join together to protect public safety."

What's next:

The partnership allows the two agencies to share evidence, synchronize investigative efforts, and pool their expertise. While this case is the catalyst for the collaboration, officials indicated that this is not a one-time measure.

The Attorney General and the State Attorney have signaled that they intend to work together on all future cases where artificial intelligence is found to play a role in local criminal conduct.

Legal experts suggest that the outcome of this inquiry could set a significant legal precedent, potentially influencing how AI developers are held accountable for criminal activity facilitated by their platforms across the state, the nation, and the world.