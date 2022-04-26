USF students, officers discuss improving relationship between law enforcement, minority communities

article

University of South Florida students along with officers from USF's police department and the St. Petersburg Police Department discussed how to improve relationships between law enforcement and minority communities.

They also talked about how they can build better trust in a forum held on USF's St. Pete campus Tuesday evening.

St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway was there to talk about some old and new policies the department that have improved the relationship. He said it’s important to have these conversations now – than rather in a crisis.

"This is the only way we are going to make a difference," Chief Holloway said. "This is the only way we are going to grow – is by having these conversations."

This forum was put together by a group of college students pushing for racial justice. The group said they plan to hold more panel discussions in the future.