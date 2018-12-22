Utah Santa proposes to his Mrs. Claus after 40 years of friendship

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Santa finally made an honest woman out of Mrs. Claus.

Actually, it’s just a guy who plays Santa, but that doesn’t make their engagement any less of an occasion.

Troy Thode has played Santa every year since he was 13.

He met his future Mrs. Claus, Cheryl Hawker in 1978 while the two were in middle school.

They remained friends for years, but after 40 years of Troy playing Santa at Cheryl's family parties, they finally went on their first date.

That was just a few months ago. Now the pair are engaged to be married.

The couple plans to keep dressing up as the Santa and Mrs. Claus to spread holiday cheer.