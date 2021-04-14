Valrico man killed in three-vehicle crash, deputies say

article

Polk County deputies said a 63-year-old man from Valrico was killed following a crash in Lakeland.

The three-vehicle accident occurred Tuesday before 1 p.m. at the intersection of County Line Road and Ewell Road. Investigators said James Reynolds was head was heading west on Ewell Road in a black 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man from Lakeland was heading north on County Line Road in a white 2018 Mack Tractor hauling a 2007, 53-foot trailer. A third driver, a 71-year-old woman, also from Lakeland, was stopped in a turning lane on County Line Road to head east onto Ewell Road. She was driving a gray 2006 Toyota Camry, deputies said.

Investigators said the driver of the tractor-trailer had a green light and was in the intersection when Reynold ran a red light. Both vehicles collided.

Deputies said after the initial impact, the pickup truck hit the Camry. Officials said Reynolds passed away at the crash scene.

The other two drivers -- including the 71-year-old woman’s passenger, a 91-year-old man -- all had minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The agency said all who were involved in the crash we were wearing seat belts.

