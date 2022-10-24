Venice Theatre plans December reopening with 'A Christmas Carol' following Ian damage

The show must go on, and officials at the Venice Theatre committed to that immediately after Hurricane Ian tore through the southwest region of Florida.

The major storm ripped apart the historic venue, taking out seats and damaging its electrical systems. Despite that, officials say performances will resume soon. On Dec. 2, the theater will open a scaled-down version of its annual ‘A Christmas Carol.' Auditions were held over the weekend.

The venue's executive director, Murray Chase, said he was hunkered down at home during the storm when one of the board members texted him a photo of the venue.

"Stay with us. We will be back, and we will back strong," he told FOX 13, promising Hurricane Ian would not be the final act.

Buildings along Tampa Avenue in downtown Venice also had damage. The roof of Barclay's Pharmacy peeled back, allowing the rain from Hurricane Ian to pool inside.