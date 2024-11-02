Verbal argument between customers at the Waffle House in Riverview - turns deadly

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputies received multiple calls about a shooting at the Waffle House on 301 in Riverview. When deputies responded, they found a man had been killed. He had a gunshot wound to his upper body.

HCSO believes that the suspect and victim got into a verbal argument when the suspect shot the victim and fled. The suspect is still on the run, but HCSO says they believe there is no danger to the public at this time.

An investigation is underway. So far, deputies believe the two were not together at the restaurant but don't know if they knew each other. They are interviewing the multiple witnesses to this crime and are gathering security video from nearby businesses.

HCSO is asking if you know anything about the whereabouts of the suspect, to please call 1-800-873-TIPS.

We have a crew on this developing story and will bring you updates as they gather more information.