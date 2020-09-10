Veteran Florida K-9 shows new baby brother the ropes

article

A Florida police dog is showing his baby brother how to take a bite out of crime.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says their K-9 named Koa is now a big brother to Oakley, a 12-week-old German shepherd.

Koa's handler, Deputy Mike Hollow, brought Oakley into his home. The pup is the son of two working dogs from the Cape Coral Police Department, so law enforcement runs in his blood.

Following in his parents' footsteps, and now his new brother's, Oakley is already training to keep an eye on his neighborhood.

Video from the sheriff's office shows Koa bonding with Oakley as he shows the pup the ropes.