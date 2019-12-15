VFW gives away dozens of bikes to children of veterans in St. Pete

A local organization brought smiles to dozens of kids for the holidays.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6827 in St. Petersburg gave away over 40 brand-new bicycles to children and grandchildren of veterans at their annual Christmas party on Sunday.

"We love giving back to the community because it's our home," said Bob Kabala, the post's auxiliary president. "We're now serving those who have served."

The organization has been holding the Christmas giveaway for about 20 years.

