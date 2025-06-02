Video: 3 rescued after plane crashes off Florida's coast

The Brief Three people were rescued after a plane crashed off the coast of Indian River County on Sunday night. It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. approximately four miles east of Vero Beach Airport. The NTSB and FAA are now investigating the incident.



Three people were rescued off Florida’s coast Sunday night after their plane crashed in the water near Indian River County.

What we know:

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office received reports of the crash, which occurred roughly four miles east of Vero Beach Airport.

IRCSO’s helicopter, "Hawk," spotted the people in the water and directed rescue boats to their location. A rescue swimmer was also deployed to assist, and everyone was taken to the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Fort Pierce.

IRCSO marine units worked with IR Shores Public Safety Dept, Vero Beach Police Dept, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Air and Marine Operations Agents, Indian River County Fire Rescue and the FWC.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, IRCSO stated, "We’re incredibly grateful for the quick response and collaboration of all the agencies involved, your efforts made this life-saving rescue possible."

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the plane to crash.

What's next:

The NTSB and FAA are now investigating the incident.

