Accused drunk driver in two crashes was using FaceTime while driving: Detectives

The accused drunk driver behind the wheel of a deadly crash and a hit-and-run minutes before was using FaceTime while driving that day, officials said.

Alvino Senones is accused of driving drunk on US 41 last summer on May 6, 2023. He was clocked going 124 miles per hour when he slammed into a semi tractor-trailer, killing the driver, Randall Jerome Ervin.

Investigators said witnesses at the crash scene told them Senones was also involved in a hit-and-run crash just minutes before slamming into the tractor-trailer.

Criminal defense attorney, Bjorn Brunvand, reviewed the case for FOX 13.

"It appears he was involved in a traffic crash earlier. Witnesses from that scene followed him, and they contacted law enforcement at the new accident scene basically to alert them he was driving recklessly and speeding," explained Brunvand.

Detectives also checked Senones cellphone and made a shocking discovery.

"They go through his phone, and they realized that he was on FaceTime shortly before the accident and presumably communicated with someone on FaceTime," explained Brunvand.

Aside from being on FaceTime, court documents also showed there were incoming text messages, detectives said "that pleaded with him to be careful and not to get in trouble for drinking and driving."

Brunvand said all this evidence will be used against him if this case should go to trial.

"It’s some pretty overwhelming, incriminating evidence that’s troubling. It would make it very difficult to have a successful outcome in a trial," said Brunvand.

Senones' next court date is in March.