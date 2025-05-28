Video: Deputies rescue family stranded after boat runs aground near Alafia River

The Brief Hillsborough County deputies helped rescue a family of four after their boat ran aground last Saturday night. It happened south of Sunken and Bird Islands near the Alafia River, according to the sheriff's office. HCSO says everyone on the boat is doing well.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is praising deputies who worked to get a family back to land after getting stuck on the water last Saturday night.

The backstory:

According to HCSO, deputies responded to a call for help shortly after 9 p.m. south of Sunken and Bird Islands near the Alafia River.

Deputies say the family of four's boat had run aground, with bodycam video showing that they were able to free the vessel while ensuring that everyone was doing well.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

"We're always ready to respond on the water when someone needs our help," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "I'm glad we could assist this family stuck on the water at night and see that they could safely return to shore."

The Source: This story was written with information and video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: