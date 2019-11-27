Video: Dolphin swims upside, throws fish as far as it can -- over and over

It was a single-player game of fetch-the-fish for one dolphin in Florida.

Michael McCarty, with the See Through Canoe Company, was recording as a dolphin swam upside down while throwing a fish.

“This dolphin has figured out he can throw fish a lot farther if he does it while he's swimming upside down,” according to the See Through Canoe Facebook post. “At this point, it was really just half a fish. And he was throwing it so hard it was skipping across the water.”

After, McCarthy says the same dolphin swam with a pod and checked out a trio of manatees. Then it briefly swam with the sea cows before rejoining its other dolphin pals.

