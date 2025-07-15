Video: Florida woman fights suspected kidnapper caught on camera taking her from store he’s accused of robbing

The Brief A woman in St. John’s County escaped a robbery suspect who deputies say kidnapped her while she was working. Surveillance video caught the 31-year-old suspect trying to force the woman into a car. Deputies said the woman screamed and fought back, which caught the attention of a nearby citizen who came to her aid.



A Florida sheriff’s office is praising a woman for screaming and attracting attention as a man tried to kidnap her after they say he robbed the store where she worked.

The backstory:

According to the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a business at 1054 SR 206 East around 3:30 p.m. on June 29, 2025, after a 911 caller said a man was trying to force a woman into a vehicle in the parking lot.

Deputies said the man had just robbed the business and forcefully removed the female employee from the store. Then he dragged her outside where he began to push her into his vehicle.

The victim was seen on camera screaming and fighting her attacker.

READ: St. Pete woman arrested after 5-year-old eats THC gummies: Police

The woman can be heard screaming, "Help! Get off of me!"

Courtesy: St. John's County Sheriff's Office

Eventually, she breaks free and is seen running away from the suspect, who chases her.

Deputies said she got the attention of a nearby citizen who helped her and called the sheriff’s office as the suspect took off.

Dig deeper:

FWC officers found the suspect, who was identified as Theodore Michael Tundidor, 31, driving recklessly near Marineland where he was eventually captured.

READ: 19 people in Lakeland, Tampa indicted on gang activity, identity fraud and drug trafficking charges: DOJ

Tunidor was charged with kidnapping, robbery, and grand theft auto, as well as driving under the influence and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

In a post on social media, SJSO stated, "The victim in this situation did everything right – scream/yell, fight, attract attention."

What you can do:

SJSO Women Against Violent Encounters instructors recommend the following:

Observe and be aware of your surroundings and people

Know your "Danger Zone", the distance between people that can jeopardize personal safety

Trust your instincts and life experiences. If you think something is wrong, it usually is.

Get away / Create distance

Prepare for worst case scenario -mental rehearsal – learn from examples (like this incident)

Attitude, mental commitment, and preparation are keys to success

Click here to learn more.