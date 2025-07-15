St. Pete woman arrested after 5-year-old eats THC gummies: Police

The Brief A five-year-old is in the hospital after police say the child ate THC gummies. A 22-year-old woman was arrested for child neglect after the child ended up in the hospital. The incident is still under investigation.



A St. Petersburg woman has been arrested and a five-year-old is in the hospital after police say the child ate THC gummies while in the woman’s care.

What we know:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the child was taken to a hospital around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday because they were acting lethargic.

Officers who responded to the hospital learned that the child ingested THC gummies.

Danielle Newton, 22, was arrested for child neglect.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

The child is still in the hospital in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if Newton is related to the child.