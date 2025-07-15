St. Pete woman arrested after 5-year-old eats THC gummies: Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg woman has been arrested and a five-year-old is in the hospital after police say the child ate THC gummies while in the woman’s care.
What we know:
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the child was taken to a hospital around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday because they were acting lethargic.
Officers who responded to the hospital learned that the child ingested THC gummies.
READ: Florida reports four deaths from flesh-eating bacteria so far in 2025
Danielle Newton, 22, was arrested for child neglect.
Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
The child is still in the hospital in stable condition.
The incident is under investigation.
What we don't know:
Police did not say if Newton is related to the child.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.