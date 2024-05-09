Video: Goat on the lam wrangled by Florida deputies after leading them on a chase

A goat in Florida couldn’t ‘bleat’ the system when it escaped from its pen and a hilarious deputy pursuit ensued.

Bodycam video from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies chasing the hoofed escapee for about five minutes.

A deputy can be seen running after the animal, affectionately nicknamed ‘Billy the Kid’, calling it with kissing noises and imitating the animal’s bleating sounds.

Someone can be heard saying, "This is going to be the best bodycam video ever!"

The deputy even tried to trap the animal with a colorful knitted blanket, but the chase continued until the animal was cornered between a fence and a tree.

After nabbing the runaway suspect, the deputy returned the animal to its owner.

That’s when the deputies were told of another goat nearby that needed help.

This time, a goat that had recently given birth got its head stuck in a fence.

Bodycam video shows the deputy undoing the chain link fence around the goat’s neck to free the animal so she could tend to her newborns.

According to MCSO, both animals were in good health after their run-ins with the law.

