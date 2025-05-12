Watch: Large waterspout comes ashore along Florida beach

The Brief A waterspout moved off the Gulf and onto Pensacola Beach on Saturday as storms swept across Florida's Gulf Coast. Surveillance cameras captured footage of the large waterspout roaring ashore. A Special Marine Warning was issued for water off Pensacola Beach on Saturday.



The moment a large waterspout came ashore in a Pensacola Beach resort community was captured on camera over the weekend.

The backstory:

Surveillance cameras recorded the waterspout around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday as storms swept across Florida's Gulf Coast. The cameras that captured the dramatic footage are located at the Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier and operated by the Santa Rosa Island Authority.

The National Weather Service in Mobile issued a Special Marine Warning for waters off Pensacola Beach, warning of high winds and the possibility of waterspouts on Saturday.

Residents and local meteorologists said that the waterspout caused some damage to local businesses.

Another waterspout came ashore in Destin that same morning. However, that one turned into a tornado once it reached land, and caused damage to properties, according to the City of Destin.

According to FOX Weather, no injuries have been reported.

