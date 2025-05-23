Video: Man caught on camera stealing baby alligator from Pasco County business
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Pasco County deputies are searching for an alligator thief.
The backstory:
According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, a man stole a baby alligator from a business located in the 10500 block of US 19 in Port Richey.
The suspect was caught on camera using a device to catch the alligator. Then he wrapped it in a white cloth and took off on a blue bicycle.
Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Suspect Description:
The suspect is described as a white man, roughly 20 to 30 years old, with a beard and mustache.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, blue and white plaid long-sleeve shirt, black undershirt, black shorts and black shoes.
Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 25016786, or submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.
The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
