Video: Man caught on camera stealing baby alligator from Pasco County business

The backstory:

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, a man stole a baby alligator from a business located in the 10500 block of US 19 in Port Richey.

The suspect was caught on camera using a device to catch the alligator. Then he wrapped it in a white cloth and took off on a blue bicycle.

Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

Suspect Description:

The suspect is described as a white man, roughly 20 to 30 years old, with a beard and mustache.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, blue and white plaid long-sleeve shirt, black undershirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 25016786, or submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

