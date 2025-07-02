VIDEO: Man shoots at garbage truck during chase through Zephyrhills

The Brief The video of an ambush on two people inside a garbage truck has now been released by the Zephyrhills Police Department. It shows the aggressor opening fire on the garbage truck several times while chasing it through the city. The suspect was later located and arrested.



The video of an ambush on two people inside a garbage truck has now been released by the Zephyrhills Police Department.

The backstory:

It all began in the parking lot of a Zephyrhills Wawa early on Friday morning when the driver of a garbage truck and another man began arguing.

The encounter quickly escalated and police say Quinson De'Shawn Croson, 46, allegedly followed the victim and his coworker in a black GMC Yukon SUV and confronted them while they were seated inside their Waste Connections garbage truck.

Witness statements and evidence indicated that Croson pulled a handgun from his vehicle and fired it several times at the garbage truck while chasing it through the city.

During the pursuit, police say the SUV crashed into the garbage truck near Dairy Road, causing the garbage truck's passenger-side door to open and tossing the victim’s co-worker from the vehicle.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was later treated at AdventHealth Dade City.

Police say Croson left the scene in his damaged SUV.

Police say surveillance footage from nearby businesses, as well as dashcam video provided by an independent witness, confirmed key elements of the incident, including the SUV's aggressive driving behavior, multiple gunshots fired, and the final collision between the two vehicles.

Brandon Lee positively identified Croson as the shooter and investigators also confirmed that Croson is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under Florida law.

Croson was later found in Hillsborough County, arrested and charged with two counts of attempted homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Zephyrhills Police Department at (813) 780-0050.

