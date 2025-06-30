Florida man opens fire on garbage truck while chasing it through Zephyrhills: Police

The Brief A man has been arrested after police say he opened fire on a garbage truck as he chased it through Zephyrhills following an argument at a Wawa. Quinson De'Shawn Croson was charged with two counts of attempted homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Zephyrhills Police Department at (813) 780-0050.



An argument that began in the parking lot of a Zephyrhills Wawa early Friday morning led to a man chasing a garbage truck while firing shots, and a collision before sending two men to the hospital and another to jail, according to the Zephyrhills Police Department.

The backstory:

Officers went to AdventHealth Zephyrhills because they said a man showed up with a gunshot wound to his right forearm early Friday morning. The victim told detectives that he was shot by his acquaintance, Quinson De'Shawn Croson, 46, after the two had a ‘brief verbal exchange’ inside the Wawa located at 6450 Gall Boulevard around 5:30 a.m.

The victim told investigators that he believed Croson was intoxicated and suggested he go home.

The encounter quickly escalated and police say Croson allegedly followed the victim and his coworker in a black GMC Yukon SUV and confronted them while they were seated inside their Waste Connections garbage truck.

Witness statements and evidence indicated that Croson pulled a handgun from his vehicle and fired it several times at the garbage truck while chasing it through the city.

During the pursuit, police say the SUV crashed into the garbage truck near Dairy Road, causing the garbage truck's passenger-side door to open and tossing the victim’s co-worker from the vehicle.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was later treated at AdventHealth Dade City.

Dig deeper:

Police say Croson left the scene in his damaged SUV. Police say surveillance footage from nearby businesses, as well as dashcam video provided by an independent witness, confirmed key elements of the incident, including the SUV's aggressive driving behavior, multiple gunshots fired, and the final collision between the two vehicles.

Lee positively identified Croson as the shooter. Investigators also confirmed that Croson is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under Florida law.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Croson was later located in Hillsborough County, arrested and charged with two counts of attempted homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Zephyrhills Police Department at (813) 780-0050.