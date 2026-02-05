Teen on ‘homemade’ motorbike arrested after Mulberry residents complain of neighborhood nuisance

article

19-year-old Raphael Granados-Hernandez was spotted just before 3 p.m. on State Road 37 near Bluff Road by a state trooper who says that the teen was on a motorbike with no license plate, no eye protection and a black head covering.

When the trooper tried pulling Granados-Hernandez over, he ignored the lights and sirens and took off.

The pursuit snaked through residential neighborhoods and came to an end at 411 3rd Ave SW after troopers say his tires, with no tread, lost traction on the grass. Granados-Hernandez tumbled to the ground and was quickly arrested.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

Granados-Hernandez refused to be treated at the hospital after the crash, citing the cost and his lack of insurance, according to FHP.

The backstory:

Troopers say that the suspect topped out around 45 mph during the pursuit and neighbors at the scene of the arrest reported that the teen is a frequent nuisance in the area, claiming he "flies all around" on the motorbike and nearly hit him while pulling into his own driveway just days prior.

Investigators say that the suspect only had a learner’s permit and had no motorcycle endorsement.

Charges

Fleeing and eluding law enforcement

Operating a motor vehicle without a license

Various traffic equipment violations