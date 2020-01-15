Video of baby giggling hysterically while Florida dad practices boxing skills goes viral

This viral video of a 6-month-old baby girl laughing away as her father practices his boxing moves is guaranteed to make you smile.

Sando Reapa Louis of Fort Lauderdale, Florida posted the video to social media of his daughter Jamila giggling while he shadow boxes next to her. Every time he throws a punch, Jamila breaks out in a fit of adorable laughter.

"She think my hands a joke," Louis wrote in the caption for the video on Facebook.

Little Jamila is clearly winning hearts and gathering fans across the internet.

"She is so adorable! Precious baby!" wrote one commenter.

"God bless her," another viewer said.

The clip has racked up over 61,000 shares and more than 2.4 million views. But you don't need to tell Louis how precious his baby girl is. He already knows.

"I know what they all see in you baby."