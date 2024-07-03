Video: Sarasota police pay tribute to retired K-9 that died unexpectedly

The Sarasota Police Department gathered on Tuesday to bid farewell to retired K-9 Bronson who passed away unexpectedly.

Staff at SPD lined the street outside their headquarters and raised their hands in salute as police and deputy patrol cars passed by with their lights and sirens on in tribute to Bronson.

READ: Florida man steals pantry truck donated by Polk Sheriff’s Charities filled with $25K of food: Grady Judd

Bronson served with SPD from 2014 to 2021 with Officer Jacob Nelson.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

During his career, Bronson was deployed 450 times and helped in numerous cases, including homicides, attempted murders, aggravated assaults, kidnappings, and sexual batteries.

READ: 18-time convicted felon arrested for drug trafficking in Hillsborough County

He also took part in community demonstrations.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

Bronson also worked with SWAT, the U.S. Marshals, and provided mutual aid with the Manatee and Sarasota County Sheriff's Offices.

In 2018, K-9 Bronson won first place in the Gulf Coast Police K-9 Competition and received a Meritorious Service Award from the U.S. Marshals and a Commission Recognition from the city of Sarasota.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter