Video surfaces of 'dancing mattress' along Florida roadway

Video of a "dancing mattress" has come to light after a Florida man stumbled upon it while trying to free up some space on his phone.

The clip, shot back in 2022 in Hernando County, shows the mattress barely hanging onto the roof of a van.

Shasta Fisher recently shared the footage to TikTok, where it quickly went viral.

What they're saying:

"I forgot I took this video until we were going on a road trip to watch my son play baseball. I needed to free up some phone storage and seeing it again made me giggle," Fisher told Storyful.

In the TikTok version, Fisher added the song "Double Dutch Bus" to the video.

"I just wanted to bring joy to others. So I added the ‘Double Dutch Bus’ sound and uploaded it to TikTok. And here we are!"