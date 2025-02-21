Video: Suspect tased, arrested on drug & gun charges after chase in Hillsborough County

The Brief Joshua Perez, 28, faces charges after his arrest on Thursday. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Perez took off from a traffic stop in the Brandon area. Helicopter and body camera video from HCSO shows his arrest.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released helicopter and body camera video showing the arrest of a man who they say took off from a traffic stop.

What we know:

According to HCSO, deputies pulled over a driver later identified as Joshua Perez, 28, near Causeway Boulevard and U.S. 301 late Thursday morning.

Video from HCSO's Aviation Section shows the helicopter tracking Perez to an apartment complex off Hibiscus Bay Lane in Brandon, where he was seen running as deputies approached him.

After a short chase, one deputy deployed a taser to help take Perez down.

What we don't know:

HCSO did not give the reason for the initial traffic stop.

What they're saying:

"The teamwork demonstrated by our Street Crimes Unit deputies and Aviation Section highlights their dedication to keeping our community safe," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Let this serve as a clear message. If you attempt to run from our deputies, we will find you, and you will be held accountable."

What's next:

Perez faces the following charges:

Fleeing to elude at high speed

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Driving while license revoked (habitual offender)

Armed possession of a controlled substance

Jail records show he's being held without bond in the Hillsborough County Jail.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

