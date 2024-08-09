Video: Tampa police help teen, others escape from armed barricaded suspect before deadly standoff

Newly released bodycam video shows Tampa police armed with shields and guns drawn, entering an apartment where they say an armed man was barricaded inside with his ex-girlfriend and several others before he took his own life after firing at officers.

According to the Tampa Police Department, a female in her late teens was walking through the Meridian Pointe apartment complex, located at 2450 E. Hillsborough Ave., when she came across her ex-boyfriend, 18-year-old Damarion Murray.

The female immediately called Tampa Police Detective Bryan Tracey, who was the lead investigator on a previous harassing phone calls case involving the female as the victim and Murray as the suspect.

Det. Tracey, who was already in the area, said he began heading to the apartment complex while requesting backup.

Police say Murray pulled a gun from his waistband and began chasing the female into an apartment building. Police say he shot at her twice, but did not hit her.

At the top of the stairs, investigators say he held her at gunpoint, forced her into an occupied apartment, and barricaded the door.

Murray then called a family member, stating "Either she dies, or I die," as the family member tried to convince him to let everyone leave safely, according to TPD.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Officers forced entry into the barricaded apartment as Murray ran into a back room.

On video, police just inside the doorway can be heard yelling out orders for Murray to come out. A gunshot was heard coming from the rear room of the apartment that Murray had run to, followed by a pause and another gunshot.

Immediately after the second gunshot, Officer Joshua Williams, who said he believed their lives were in danger, fired two rounds toward the back room.

After learning that Murray was the only remaining person in the apartment, the officers quickly got out, and the Tampa Police SWAT team was activated, according to TPD.

Following a standoff that ended with a tactical entry into the back room, officers said they found Murray dead in a closet from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say a .380 Bersa pistol was recovered at the scene. Additional evidence shows at least one gunshot round was fired from within the room occupied by Murray toward the officers, according to TPD.

"This was a terrifying situation that could have ended tragically for many innocent people in an apartment complex filled with families and children," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "I am incredibly proud of the bravery and quick actions of our detectives and officers, who put their own lives on the line to protect the victim and the apartment occupants. It is fortunate that no innocent lives were lost."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is standard protocol.

The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is also standard procedure for the Tampa Police Department.

