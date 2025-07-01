Video: Tampa police rescue driver from burning car after crash

The Brief Tampa police officers saved a driver after a fiery crash early Sunday. Bodycam video shows police smashing the windshield and pulling the driver to safety. The driver and two officers suffered minor injuries, according to police.



The Tampa Police Department is praising officers who rushed to pull a driver to safety moments after a fiery crash.

The backstory:

TPD says the crash caused the vehicle to flip onto its side and catch fire in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 29, in the 3200 block of E. Fowler Ave.

Bodycam video shows officers smashing the windshield to get the driver out of harm's way and save her life.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

The driver and two officers suffered minor injuries, according to police.