Video: Tampa police rescue man from burning home

The Tampa Police Department is praising officers who rushed into a burning home to pull a man to safety.

The backstory:

TPD says officers responded to the 8400 block of N. Highlands Ave. on the night of Saturday, Aug. 9.

Flames were spreading through the home while thick black smoke poured out, according to TPD.

Bodycam video posted to social media shows officers making their way into the home and finding a man a few feet from the front door.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

TPD says the officers were able to get the man out safely, and he's doing well after being treated for smoke inhalation.

Tampa Fire Rescue fought the flames and determined the fire to be accidental, according to police.

The Source: This story was written with information and video from the Tampa Police Department.