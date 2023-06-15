Florida man convicted in deadly distracted driving crash that killed child and led to new laws to be sentenced

On Thursday, the driver found guilty of vehicular homicide in Florida’s first cellphone-related distracted driving case will be sentenced.

Gregory Andriotis faces up to 30 years in jail for causing a crash that killed a 9-year-old boy and severely injured his parents and sister.

The crash dates back to 2016. Florida State troopers say Andriotis was distracted by his cellphone and speeding at more than 100 miles per hour when he slammed into stopped traffic on I-75 near Brooksville.

The collision caused a chain reaction crash. The Scherers, a family of four with two young children in the back seat, were crushed in the ensuing pile-up. Nine-year-old Logan Scherer was killed instantly.

Gregory Andriotis was convicted in the deadly Brooksville crash.

Investigators later discovered Andriotis had been surfing the web, using apps, and even making electronic payments with his cellphone moments before the crash.

Though it took nearly two years to make an arrest, Andriotis was eventually charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving. COVID-related delays caused his trial to be pushed back to the spring of 2023.

As the wheels of justice slowly turned, Logan’s parents began lobbying lawmakers in Florida and beyond to pass texting and driving laws.

Scherer family photo.

They helped convince the Florida legislature in 2019 to pass the state’s first statutes banning certain uses of cell phones and other communications devices behind the wheel.

The law prohibits drivers from texting, manually typing, or reading from a cell phone while driving.

A first offense can result in a $30 ticket.

Many critics of the law, including the Scherers, say it’s a good start, but doesn’t go far enough.

The fines in Florida are well below most states. In nearly half the country, a ticket for texting and driving will run between $100 and $500, and in at least four states it’s even higher.

Scherer family photo.

The law also allows exceptions for using a device in hands-free mode, for navigating, or when stopped.

Some say Florida’s statutes are also difficult to enforce. Law enforcement must notify any driver they pull over of their right to decline a search of their cellphone. Unless an officer clearly sees a distracted driver texting, it’s difficult to prove they broke the law, unless they’re involved in a crash causing death or serious injury.

In April, a jury found Andriotis guilty of vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless driving.

It’s a bittersweet victory for the Scherer family, who hopes to make it clear to drivers that negligent cellphone use can lead to serious consequences.

"With this conviction and sentencing the family hopes to send a clear and strong message to drivers in Florida and across the nation: if you cause a death or serious injury due to negligent cell phone use while driving, there will be consequences. The precedent is set in Florida and the case can and will be used as persuasive authority for other states to follow," Jennifer Smith, president and CEO of Stopdistrations.org wrote in a press release following the verdict.