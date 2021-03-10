Videos show suspect rambling and later struggling before killing Hillsborough deputy

One day before the violent January crash that killed Hillsborough Master Corporal Brian LaVigne, there was a rambling video posted of Travis Garrett ranting on Instagram.

"God bless these officers. May they serve whoever they serve and never ever catch a bullet to the face," Garrett says in the post.

The next day, police body camera video shows, another deputy tried to warn Corporal LaVigne that Garrett was coming right at him. "He's aiming for your car! Get out of the way!" yelled the deputy.

Prosecutors say Garrett intentionally rammed his car into LaVinge's cruiser at around 76 miles per hour.

Bodycam video via HCSO

Just minutes earlier, two deputies had been attacked by a nude Garrett outside his apartment complex. Neighbors had complained he was throwing food and clothes off his balcony.

Deputies tried to use a stun gun on Garrett, but it appeared to have no effect and he was able to get in his car and flee.

Garrett survived that catastrophic crash, but spent weeks in the hospital with serious injuries and now we're hearing his recovery is uncertain.

Hillsborough Master Detective Anthony Watson gave an update during a virtual hearing.

"He had surgery regarding his shoulder and that right now he has paralysis somewhere from the waist down, but they did not know if it was temporary or permanent paralysis," said Watson.

But despite his condition, the legal process forges ahead. This morning, Garrett was arraigned on first-degree murder charges. His public defender, Jennifer Spradley, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Garrett’s next court date is set for April 13.