Vigil, 800-meter run honors life of Pensacola shooting victim

Hundreds gathered in Spartan Stadium at Lakewood High School Monday evening to remember Mohammed Haitham. The 19-year-old was killed Dec. 6 in a shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station.

The crowd honored the 2018 graduate and track star with words, but also with footsteps.

The 800-meter race is one of the most difficult in all of track and field; two laps, a half-mile, all out. It takes way more than speed to excel in the 800. It takes heart and guts, and it was Haitham’s favorite race, which tells you a lot about him.

"He was a phenomenal teammate, never letting his team down, running on an injury," said Assistant Principal Susan Alvaro.

"As outstanding a track athlete that he was, he never bragged about his accomplishments," said family friend Freeman Hinson.

Monday evening, family, friends, and the Lakewood High School community gathered at the track that was once a sanctuary for "Mo" to run or walk two final laps.

"One day, we will know why such a good soul had to leave us so early," said his former track coach, Anthony Snead.

December 6, Airman Haitham was one of the three sailors killed when a gunman opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Witnesses say he sacrificed his own life to save many of his fellow sailors.

"Mo Haitham was called to serve his country and he died doing just that as a hero, a warrior, a brave selfless warrior," said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

"Mo showed passion and compassion in everything he did," Alvaro said.

Mo's mother, Evelyn Brady began the 800-meter run at the front of the pack, jogging the same lanes her son fiercely sprinted so many times before.

"I was just feeling his presence, feeling the wind and just feeling him running alongside me saying, 'go mama, go'," Brady said.

Afterward, still catching her breath, she released 20 balloons on a day that should've been her son's 20th birthday. The crowd cheered, cried, and yelled birthday wishes as the balloons floated into the dark night sky.

"My heart is full. I don't know what to say," Brady said afterward.

One minute and 57 seconds is Haitham's 800-meter personal record. This was a race courageously run, and a life bravely lived

"My track athletes know every foot race is a dash, whether it's yards or meters," Hinson said. "Mohammed has run his last race. Now it is time for those of us who are still living to do something special in the time we have within our dash."