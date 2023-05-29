Park named after seven Tampa brothers who served during World War II opens Memorial Day

There’s a new red, white, and blue park in Tampa’s Armory Gardens neighborhood, and it's named after seven brothers who served during World War II – and all made it home alive.

The ribbon cutting for the Vila Brothers Park on North Armenia Avenue was held on Memorial Day.

Joe, Willie, Wilfred, Hector, Robert, Denio, and Tony Vila were all born and raised in West Tampa. Their service to their country began the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

RELATED: Vila Brothers Park named after seven Tampa brothers who served in World War II after Pearl Harbor attack

"It’s not easy being in the service, believe me," Tony Vila said. "And I served for 24 years, one month and 19 days."

Joe, Willie, and Hector were in the U.S. Marine Corps while Wilfred and Denio Vila were in the U.S. Army. Robert and Tony Vila were in the U.S. Navy.

Pictured: Photos of the seven Vila brothers from West Tampa, who all served in the military during World War II.

All seven of the Tampa brothers returned home safely.

"You have to pay for your freedom. Believe me. Nothing is given to you for free," Tony Vila said.

READ: Hillsborough High alumni hope to restore old clock tower dedicated to students who died in World War II

Denio and Tony Vila joined their brothers’ loved ones, and Tampa city officials to cut the ribbon on their family’s new park Monday morning.

Martha Vila and her late husband, Hector Vila, worked for years to get the park built.

"[Hector] gave everything. Future generations can see it," Martha Vila said of the park. "And God has blessed us all with the freedom we have that he fought for."

"This was my dad’s dream. Mostly not just for our family, but for all the people that have served," Desireé Vila Nelson, Hector’s daughter, said. "It’s a nice place to come back and remember what they’ve done for us."

The park is decked out in red, white, and blue, with stars all over the playground. Martha Vila wanted all who came to learn about the Vila brothers’ legacy and to remember their patriotism.

"My heart is beating so strong right now. And the tears can’t stop coming," Martha Vila said. "Tell the world that America is beautiful."

"It represents all the veterans. Ah, I got goosebumps," Susan Vila, Joe Vila’s daughter, said. "It’s just very emotional. And very heart-filling."

"We’re really proud of the family and proud of what this park represents," Dori Vila, Robert Vila’s daughter, said.

According to the plaque at the front of the park, the seven Vila brothers "are said to be one of the largest number from one family to have served our country in the United States."