Virtual learning will remain an option for second semester, DeSantis confirms

In his first public appearance in almost a month, Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed Monday that Florida's schools will offer e-learning for the second half of the school year, but they must also remain open with an in-person option.

"It continues the requirement that districts offer in-person learning," he said, noting that funding will be provided to all school districts to offer the e-learning option. "Parents must be notified if a student is struggling with the virtual learning."

If so, students must return to in-person learning unless the parent opts out, he added.

"The data and evidence is overwhelmingly clear," he said. "The virtual learning is just not the same. The medium is just not the same as being in the classroom."

Citing European studies, DeSantis said closing schools during the pandemic was "probably the biggest public health blunder in modern American history." He referred to those who advocate for closing schools to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus as "flat-Earthers."

Almost two weeks ago, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced Florida students will be able to continue learning remotely through the end of the school year.