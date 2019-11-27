Volunteers deliver hundreds of meals to Polk seniors, along with some holiday cheer

Jen Lay had a busy morning at Keller Williams Realty on Wednesday and an important closing at 1, but she thought it was important to scoot out in between on a holiday mission.

She raced home to pick up her daughter Jasmine. Together, they delivered a holiday meal from Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE) to a man named Ed, a career police officer now living moderately in a mobile home in East Lakeland.

“I love VISTE,” said Jen.

That spirit of taking care of others is being handed down to the next generation as well.

“It makes you feel good inside,” Jasmine told FOX 13.

At the same time, hundreds of other volunteers were delivering meals to older folks around Polk County. By day’s end, they had brought 1,800 meals, along with a dose of holiday cheer, to seniors in Lakeland, Mulberry, Bartow, and Fort Meade.

Advertisement

Each dinner came in a hand-decorated brown bag thanks to the efforts of schools, and community organizations like the Girl Scouts.

Ground zero for the operation was the RP Funding Center, where the meals were cooked and packed.

Every year, it takes more and more volunteers to pull off this day-before-Thanksgiving project.

“The whole community comes together,” said Julie McDonald, who coordinates the event. “Volunteers come out of the woodwork to help.”

It is a good thing. The older population is growing in leaps and bounds.

“The Baby Boomers started turning 70 three years ago,” said VISTE executive director Steve Bissonnette. “In that time, we have seen the number of new clients increase from an average of 40 a month now to over 60 a month.”

Bissonnette also points out that people are living longer. His oldest client is 105.