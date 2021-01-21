Walgreens partners with Polk County long-term care facility to administer COVID-19 vaccine

Residents of Lake Morton Plaza, a long-term care facility in Polk County, have not been able to visit with their families in their apartments since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, but that is about to change.

Walgreens is teaming up with the long-term care facility to vaccinate residents and staff against COVID-19.

The plan is to give half of the residents the vaccine on Thursday and vaccinate the other half in a few weeks. Managers at the facility will also receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

"We’re really hoping that the vaccine allows us to open up more and allow their families to come back in and we think this is getting us on the right track to get to that point,’ explained Ashley Hochadel, the executive director of Lake Morton Plaza.

Lake Morton Plaza is owned by Meridian Senior Living, which operates 14 facilities throughout Florida. They are on the list to be vaccinated as well.

