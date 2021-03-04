Expand / Collapse search

Walk-ups now accepted at FEMA vaccination site in Tampa

By
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 13 News

Florida’s first FEMA vaccine site completes first day

Four new federally-supported vaccination sites will open Wednesday across the state – one of which is right in Tampa. It’s also one of the first in the country.

TAMPA, Fla. - The new federal COVID-19 vaccine site that opened Wednesday in Tampa began taking walkups Thursday. People without access to a computer or phone can walk up and register in person and get a vaccine.

Here’s how it works: You drive up and get pre-screened. Then you park your car and workers will ask if you’ve registered. Those who have will move a little quicker because they have a specific appointment time.

There were some longer waits Thursday due to the extra traffic but ideally, from the time you park, it should take about 45 minutes to get through.

Unvaccinated seniors frustrated by expanded availability

With many Florida seniors still without a vaccine appointment, adding teachers, first responders, and the medically vulnerable to the mix potentially makes their wait even longer.

Workers at the site say, so far, everything is going smoothly. Beyond that, they say it’s been rewarding to see people’s faces as they leave the vaccination tents.

"The best thing is when people come out of the last portion of it… they are so thrilled. It’s been a life-changing event for them," explained Gracia Szczech, FEMA Region IV administrator.

The FEMA vaccination site is at the Tampa greyhound track on Waters Avenue. It is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced an expansion of the groups who are eligible for vaccines in Florida, which now includes seniors over 65, long-term care residents and staff, healthcare workers, medically vulnerable individuals (a letter from a doctor is required), and first responders and school employees over 50 years old.

For more information and to register, visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

Governor DeSantis faces growing charges of vaccine favoritism across Florida
slideshow

Governor DeSantis faces growing charges of vaccine favoritism across Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state health officials came under deeper scrutiny amid revelations that seniors in a wealthy enclave in Key Largo received hundreds of life-saving COVID-19 vaccinations as early as mid-January, giving ammunition to critics who say the Republican governor is favoring wealthy constituents over ordinary Floridians.