'Walking Funds the Cure,' aimed at fundraising pediatric cancer research, will go virtual this year

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted so many organizations, especially when it comes to fundraising.

For example, the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation was set to have their "Walking Funds The Cure" event at Raymond James Stadium where participants, pediatric patients and their families walk the stadium to raise money for more targeted and less toxic treatments for those diagnosed.

Now, they have moved online to start a challenge to bring awareness to the 43 kids diagnosed a day with cancer.

Participants are encouraged to take part Thursday, April 30 at 4:30 p.m. and show their progress on social media with the #43Challenge.

"No one wants to talk about pediatric cancer," Alicia Ojeda told FOX 13. "No one wants to talk about cancer. You just see it on TV until it happens to your family. I think since more and more celebrities are stepping up and doing it, more people, in general, are stepping up and doing it."

RELATED: Two moms launched 'Pediatric Cancer Foundation' 28 years ago. Today, they’ve raised millions for research.

Alicia's son, Jayden, was a strong advocate for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation and a active participant for the "Walking Funds the Cure" event.

Advertisement

Before Jayden passed away in October 2019, Alicia promised him to keep fighting and advocating for other families in similar situations.

"We knew nothing about cancer," she explained. "Jayden was the first one in our family to be diagnosed with cancer. So, for me, it was a hard one but to see how many people are reaching out and raising awareness, it just makes my heart so happy."

For more information on how to participate in the event, click here.

You can also learn more about the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation here.